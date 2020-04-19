Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Dozens fined, sent to quarantine in police blitz

by Chris Clarke
19th Apr 2020 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVENTY people were issued with fines by police for breaching COVID-19 directions in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures from Queensland Police Service show more than $70,000 in fines were issued on Saturday.

Officers can issue on the spot fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for businesses that fail to abide by the health directions.

coronaviruspromo

In the same period, police conducted 29 compliance checks on people in quarantine, while 2698 vehicles were intercepted at the Queensland border with 11 turned away.

Of those, 131 people at the border were directed into quarantine.

Seventy-three people out of 387 people were directed into quarantine at domestic airports.

"An integral part of the QPS response is to ensure compliance with directions, particularly around self-isolation, state borders, non-essential business activity, home confinement, movement and gathering," QPS said in a statement.

Originally published as Dozens fined, sent to quarantine in police blitz

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks fines police blitz quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will our tourism industry recover from Covid-19?

        premium_icon Will our tourism industry recover from Covid-19?

        News Hotels and caravan parks have been forced to close or continue with high vacancy rates

        NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        premium_icon NEW RULES: Home-school parents’ truancy risk

        Education Schools could call cops if students fail to email teachers every day

        Queenslanders not happy with state’s COVID response

        premium_icon Queenslanders not happy with state’s COVID response

        Politics Queenslanders not happy with State Government’s COVID response

        FULL LIST OF FLIGHTS: New domestic flight network revealed

        premium_icon FULL LIST OF FLIGHTS: New domestic flight network revealed

        Travel Government announces funding for domestic flight network