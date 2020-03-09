Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

DON'T be caught off-guard organising your NRL tipping competition a week before the season kicks-off.

Download your tipping poster here, with the entire 2020 NRL fixture attached and slots for 37 different tipsters.

Just click on the graphic below and a PDF of the chart will automatically pop up. Click download, then print your poster and you're on your way.

It promises to be a massive a year of rugby league, with plenty of stars trading places and giving fans of even the worst teams last season hope for a better 2020.

And make sure to keep an eye out for The Courier-Mail's all new online tipping hub, which is set to launch soon.