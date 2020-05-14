Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Smells Bad
Smells Bad
Health

Doc’s pongy solution to keep socially distanced

by Pete Martinelli
14th May 2020 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RURAL doctors have come up with a whiffy solution to keeping socially distanced: don't wear deodorant.

Dr John Hall, President of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia that social distancing should not be forgotten as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

He also came up with a method to maintain distancing that might seem on the nose.

"Keep your distance! You could always stop wearing deodorant; this might help others stay away from you," Dr Hall said.

Of course, he may not have had the tropical climate of the Far North in mind with that one.

For those not willing to forego roll on, there are alternatives.

Cairns Happy Herb Shop manager Jilli Manning said salt blocks would bash BO but probably not keep people away.

"It kills bacteria that causes body odour," Ms Manning said.

She joked that some of the stronger aromatherapy products would tick the box - just the thing if you wanted to clear an elevator.

"Possibly some strong patchouli would work, some essential oils, just splash it around."

Originally published as Doc's pongy solution to keep socially distanced

More Stories

coronavirus doctors health lockdown social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firm goes bust after 20 years of hiring out heavy equipment

        premium_icon Firm goes bust after 20 years of hiring out heavy equipment

        Business A firm which leased out heavy equipment for civil construction over 20 years has now gone bust

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News XXXX Brewery has donated 3000L of liquid gold to regional venues

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        VOTE NOW: Banana Shire’s best hairdresser

        VOTE NOW: Banana Shire’s best hairdresser

        News The top 12 hairdressers in the region have been short-listed. It’s up to you to...