Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aussies are expected to learn if schools will be shut tomorrow when chief medical officers deliver their verdict at a special coronavirus cabinet meeting.
Aussies are expected to learn if schools will be shut tomorrow when chief medical officers deliver their verdict at a special coronavirus cabinet meeting.
Health

Decision on school closures within hours

15th Mar 2020 11:23 AM

Australians will know in a matter of hours whether schools and universities will be closed tomorrow in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state leaders will receive advice on the matter from chief medical officers at a national coronavirus cabinet meeting at midday today.

A spokesperson for the PM's Office told news.com.au a decision on whether schools and universities would be open for business tomorrow will be announced straight afterward.

There are now at least 250 cases of COVID-19 across Australia, and three people have died.

Of those,  112 cases are in New South Wales, 49 in Victoria, 46 in Queensland, 19 in South Australia, 17 in Western Australia, six in Tasmania, one in the Northern Territory, and one in the ACT.

Follow our live, rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic below.

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Taroom publicans enter a new chapter

        premium_icon Taroom publicans enter a new chapter

        News Leichhardt Hotel operator reveals what brought he and his wife to Taroom and the big news prompting them to leave

        Life’s too short to hold grudges

        premium_icon Life’s too short to hold grudges

        News Wishing for more kindness, compassion

        How hero Aussie truckie saved family, kids in car rollover

        premium_icon How hero Aussie truckie saved family, kids in car rollover

        Breaking A hero truckie has rescued a family of five after their car rolled over on the...

        Hot rods and cold beers on tap

        premium_icon Hot rods and cold beers on tap

        News The region’s slickest and fastest rides to line Callide Street at special event