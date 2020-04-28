Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jackie Trad
Jackie Trad
News

Debt, savings to help Qld economy recover

by Robyn Wuth
28th Apr 2020 3:34 PM

Queensland will plunge itself further into debt to spare the economy from whatever damage it can during the COVID-19 crisis.

The state is bracing for a projected $4 billion hit as revenue streams from GST and the real estate market collapse, leaving a gaping hole in the economy.

Treasurer Jackie Trad was due to deliver the state's budget on Tuesday and give insight into the state of the economy.

Instead she declared the coronavirus pandemic had "knocked it out of the water".

"The economic shock from the virus is like nothing we have seen before," she said.

While the government will borrow heavily to fund recovery programs, Ms Trad said it would also have to tighten its belt to find savings.

But she assured public servants they would not be laid off in order to prop up the economy.

"We are managing expenses by freezing wages across the public service and we will look at further measures to find savings," Ms Trad said.

"The government should not be adding to the unemployment queue."

The June and September quarters are expected to be "particularly bad" in terms of economic downturn.

Treasury estimates indicate about 130,000 Queenslanders have lost their jobs or had their hours drastically cut through forced business closures.

Most of those people work in shops, restaurants, theatres, bars, cafes, live music venues and galleries.

The state government estimates 20,000 businesses have been directly affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, while roughly 166,000 people have shown interest in the federal government's JobKeeper program.

Originally published as Debt, savings to help Qld economy recover

More Stories

debt economy queensland recovery savings

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        premium_icon Virus’ full impact on Budget revealed

        Politics The coronavirus pandemic has had a multibillion-dollar impact on the Queensland Budget, leaving the State Government scrambling to fill the black hole.

        Govt ordered to pay Biloela asylum family $200k

        premium_icon Govt ordered to pay Biloela asylum family $200k

        News Federal Government ordered to pay Biloela asylum-seeker family

        Families commemorate war heroes by lighting the dawn

        premium_icon Families commemorate war heroes by lighting the dawn

        News Residents pay their respects to the Anzacs amid the coronavirus pandemic

        Two workers being treated after grain feeder falls

        premium_icon Two workers being treated after grain feeder falls

        News Rescue helicopter en route as paramedics treat two patients