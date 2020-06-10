Dead teen’s mum granted bail to plan funeral

Lesley-Lee Hill, 28, the mother of Lucius Baira-Hill, 13, killed when the car he was travelling in smashed into a traffic light pole at Garbutt on Sunday morning, was granted bail in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The mother of one of the four teenagers killed in an alleged stolen car crash has been granted bail to arrange her son's funeral.

Hill was taken into police custody last Thursday and remained behind bars over the weekend after she was denied bail on Friday before her son died.

She was charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle after police allege she was seen in a stolen car about a month earlier.

"We're relieved our client has been released from custody so she can mourn the death of her son and attend to sorry business," Hill's defence lawyer Phil Rennick told the Townsville Bulletin.

The court heard Hill's dead son was in the care of his grandmother before the crash.

Mr Rennick said family members had travelled from New South Wales to Townsville, and were hopeful Hill would be able to help with funeral planning.

The bail application was adjourned in the morning as Magistrate Ross Mack wanted documented evidence to support Hill's case.

"We need to be in possession of exactly what's going on or what the plans are," Mr Mack said.

"I'll consider the application … as soon as we've got the material."

The court heard Hill was in a show cause position and had a six page criminal history.

Later that afternoon Mr Rennick returned to court with several affidavits including references for his client.

Hill's bail conditions include residing with her mother and reporting to the Mundingburra Police Station each Friday.

Hill will next appear in court later this month.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Lucius' funeral has already received more than $4000 in donations, with a target of $8000.

"We tragically lost Lucius at the young age of 13. We as a family are asking for any help we can get as this happened so suddenly. Please and thank you in advance," a message from the organiser of the fundraiser reads.

The 14-year-old male driver of the car, which was allegedly stolen from Idalia, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, among other offences.

Flowers and balloons were laid at the site of the crash with multiple photos and messages left behind by loved ones.

A handwritten message to Lucius, the youngest of the victims, described him as always being there for his friends.

"You are in God's hands now," it read.

