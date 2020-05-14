Dance school puts pep in their step online

Karla’s Dance Collective has not only continued operating despite the COVID-19 shut down it has increased its students numbers and connected with renowned choreographers.

Karla Lovell moved her classes online when the pandemic restrictions forced her studio to close and been able to continue almost as normal.

“Our students didn’t want to miss out,” she said.

So through ZOOM both individual and group classes have been made possible and students from further afield have also been able to join in.

“Our student numbers have increased and we haven’t run into any technological problems,” she said.

Ms Lovell said she leads the classes from home and through technology can engage with students who have set up their own home studio with bars and acrobatic mats.

“I’ve set it up so they can see each other or they can only see me,” she said.

“We have also been providing classes for our students with renowned choreographers from Brisbane and Sydney. We usually don’t get to provide these opportunities due to the distance and expense of travel. We have had Sarah Thun, Joseph Simmons, Carly O’Connor and Arjan Aminyo do guest classes for our students and they have loved them.”

Students have also been able to continue their professional studies with exams having been rescheduled to later in the year.

Despite the success of online lessons Ms Lovell said she was looking forward to returning to studio in term three when dance studios, like gyms, have been scheduled to reopen.

She hopes further easing of restrictions will enable the end of year concert to go on as usual. With 80 students and a usual audience of about 600 it may require some technical assistance.

For more information on Karla’s Dance Collective visit https://www.karlasdancecollective.com