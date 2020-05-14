Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Karla's Dance Collective
Karla's Dance Collective
News

Dance school puts pep in their step online

Margaret Maccoll
14th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Karla’s Dance Collective has not only continued operating despite the COVID-19 shut down it has increased its students numbers and connected with renowned choreographers.

Karla Lovell moved her classes online when the pandemic restrictions forced her studio to close and been able to continue almost as normal.

“Our students didn’t want to miss out,” she said.

So through ZOOM both individual and group classes have been made possible and students from further afield have also been able to join in.

“Our student numbers have increased and we haven’t run into any technological problems,” she said.

Ms Lovell said she leads the classes from home and through technology can engage with students who have set up their own home studio with bars and acrobatic mats.

“I’ve set it up so they can see each other or they can only see me,” she said.

“We have also been providing classes for our students with renowned choreographers from Brisbane and Sydney. We usually don’t get to provide these opportunities due to the distance and expense of travel. We have had Sarah Thun, Joseph Simmons, Carly O’Connor and Arjan Aminyo do guest classes for our students and they have loved them.”

Students have also been able to continue their professional studies with exams having been rescheduled to later in the year.

Despite the success of online lessons Ms Lovell said she was looking forward to returning to studio in term three when dance studios, like gyms, have been scheduled to reopen.

She hopes further easing of restrictions will enable the end of year concert to go on as usual. With 80 students and a usual audience of about 600 it may require some technical assistance.

For more information on Karla’s Dance Collective visit https://www.karlasdancecollective.com

biloela covid 19 dance classes
Central Telegraph

Just In

    BuzzFeed Australia to close

    BuzzFeed Australia to close
    • 14th May 2020 10:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks, and the beer tab for a lucky selection of them is set to be picked up.

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        VOTE NOW: Banana Shire’s best hairdresser

        VOTE NOW: Banana Shire’s best hairdresser

        News The top 12 hairdressers in the region have been short-listed. It’s up to you to...

        Thousands of jobs in limbo: Real impact of China beef ban

        premium_icon Thousands of jobs in limbo: Real impact of China beef ban

        Rural Fears of an escalating trade war with China have intensified