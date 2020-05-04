Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dan Murphy’s Holland Park customer assistant Hannah Musson loads up a car with a direct-to-boot order. Picture: John Gass
Dan Murphy’s Holland Park customer assistant Hannah Musson loads up a car with a direct-to-boot order. Picture: John Gass
Smarter Shopping

Dan Murphy’s ‘bootle-o’ service here to stay

by Phil Bartsch
4th May 2020 6:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIRSTY Queenslanders have been soaking up a new level of convenience uncorked by the contact-free existence of the coronavirus crisis.

So much so that liquor giant Dan Murphy's has decided to keep its direct-to-boot service - or what some parched punters have coined "the bootle-o" - as a permanent offering in the post-coronavirus world.

Originally introduced as part of its COVID-19 social distancing measures, the service has proven popular with customers, from beer-drinking battlers to wine snobs.

Dan Murphy's Holland Park outlet was one of the first in the country to offer the direct-to-boot service, which involves ordering drinks online, driving to the store and then getting the order put straight in your boot.

Customer assistant at Dan Murphy’s Holland Park outlet Hannah Musson loads up a car boot. Picture: John Gass
Customer assistant at Dan Murphy’s Holland Park outlet Hannah Musson loads up a car boot. Picture: John Gass

There are now 39 stores nationally - seven of them in Queensland - offering the service.

"The feedback from our customers has been so great that we have decided to keep this as an ongoing service option in the stores that are able to offer it," Dan Murphy's managing director Alex Freudmann said.

"We are planning to roll the direct-to-boot service to an additional 70 stores in the next four weeks (including 30 in Queensland), which means we'll have around 110 stores offering the service soon, with a view to continue to expand over the coming months."

When customers arrive to pick-up their online order, they check-in via a link from a confirmation SMS and their ID is checked through the car window before the order is put in the boot.

alcohol bottle-o bottle shop dan murphys editors picks retail social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mines flouting social distancing and hygiene, union claims

        premium_icon Mines flouting social distancing and hygiene, union claims

        Business It is claimed that workers are ‘terrified’ to raise concerns over fears they will be sacked.

        AUCTION: Array of machinery on offer in first online event

        premium_icon AUCTION: Array of machinery on offer in first online event

        News Change to practices have been made due to forced restrictions

        Mining company placed into liquidation

        premium_icon Mining company placed into liquidation

        Business Company placed in liquidation with debts of $189m

        Sweet smelling success for business

        premium_icon Sweet smelling success for business

        News A florist is blooming during COVID-19 with people using flowers to send messages to...