D-Day: Nervous wait now for council candidates

COUNT TIME: Local Government Elections Returning Officer Graham Pitt will count up the Banana Shire postal votes tomorrow night.

THE preliminary count of postal votes for the Banana Shire Council election will kick-off from 6pm tomorrow.

Divisions 1 and 2 are being contested this election with John Ramsey and Jason Williams contesting Division 1 and Colin Nevell and Judy Pender battling for Division 2.

Local Government Elections Returning Officer Graham Pitt is currently processing the postal votes received so far across the two divisions and said a "good percentage" of postal votes have already been received.

"The official check count will take place on Sunday morning then, from then till April 7, I will receive postal votes and count them," Mr Pitt said.

"People have until 5pm April 7 for me to receive their postal votes to be included.

"You can certainly make assumptions about the result from the preliminary count.

"If it's close we won't know until the final count after April 7."

Mr Pitt believes it will only take him less than two hours tomorrow night to complete the preliminary count.

"With voting, some people may see it as I've done my duty and others may be we'll interested in the outcome," Mr Pitt said.

"It all depends on your outlook."

Residents have until April 7 to post their votes to be included in the final count.

A fine of $133.45 from the Electoral Commission Queensland (ECQ) will be incurred if you have not submitted your postal vote.

ECQ will send you an Apparent failure to vote notice if you appear not to have voted.

If you receive this notice, you'll have the opportunity to: provide a valid and sufficient reason for not voting or tell ECQ that you did vote and provide details.

Only residents of Division 1 and 2 need to submit a postal vote.

Division 3 candidate Phillip Casey has been elected unopposed as have re-standing councillors Brooke Leo (Division 5) Colin Semple (Division 4) Terri Boyce (Division 6) and mayor Nev Ferrier (incumbent).