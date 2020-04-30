Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
30th Apr 2020 9:47 AM

 

Queensland continues to smash the coronavirus curve with zero new cases again recorded on Thursday.

The state's tally still sits at 1,033 with 943 of those sufferers now recovered.

Tragically, six Queenslanders have died from the virus during the pandemic.

More than 108,000 tests have been conducted.

 

 

Just one new case was recorded on Wednesday and that was from a person returning from an overseas trip.

Queensland has recorded no new cases again today. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Queensland has recorded no new cases again today. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Health Minister Steven Miles will give an update at 12.15pm from the Sunshine Coast.

It comes as Queensland scientists lead the world in edging closer to a vaccine with UQ researchers confident millions of doses of the cure could be in mass production within months.

 

Originally published as 'Curve smashed': QLD records zero new cases

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      ANZ profit tumbles 62 per cent

      ANZ profit tumbles 62 per cent
      • 30th Apr 2020 10:16 AM

      Top Stories

        Parents would ‘sell souls’ to keep their child

        premium_icon Parents would ‘sell souls’ to keep their child

        News Neurosurgeons say 10-year-old CQ boy could die after Easter accident leaves him in an induced coma

        One new COVID-19 case, Queensland on 'great trajectory'

        One new COVID-19 case, Queensland on 'great trajectory'

        News Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours

        Paramedics called to vehicle crash in Dumgree

        premium_icon Paramedics called to vehicle crash in Dumgree

        News A PERSON was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Dumgree last night.

        Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        premium_icon Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk concedes COVID-19 hiccups after Newspoll result