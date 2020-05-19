Cross country goes virtual

2020 Virtual Cross Country

Due to current restrictions, St Joseph’s had to get a bit inventive this year. The St Joseph’s 2020 Virtual Cross Country took place between May 4-8. It was a chance for the whole family to get involved and have some fun. Families could choose to walk, run or ride and every kilometre was added to their teams total.

Dittman Family.

And yes, the parents kilometres were counted! Bonus kilometres were awarded for challenges set by Mrs Rutten (principal).

Daily updates kept everyone excited and determined to do more. In the end though it was Torsdale that took home the win beating the other teams by more than 300kms.

Learning at home

The partnerships that exist between the families and St Joseph are an integral part who we are as a school. This was never more evident than over the last few weeks when “Learning at Home” became a reality.

Ava.

The teachers embraced technology and adapted lessons and curriculum so that students learning at home had everything they needed. The parents created environments at home that encouraged their children to learn and complete their work. The students, well they have just blown everyone out of the water with their ability to adjust to change and continue their learning.

Education may have looked different so far this term, but at St Joseph’s we are always fostering a love of learning.