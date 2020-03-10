Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A serious truck crash on the Bruce Hwy at Forest Glen on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Facebook
A serious truck crash on the Bruce Hwy at Forest Glen on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Facebook
News

Critical care paramedics at scene of serious crash

by Jesse Kuch, Nathan Edwards
10th Mar 2020 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRITICAL care paramedics are at the scene of a serious crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen.

A truck is believed to have rolled onto a car at around 7.58am.

One patient, believed to the occupant of the truck, is currently being treated at the scene with facial and arm injuries.

A section of the Bruce Highway between Nambour Connection Rd and Sunshine Motorway exit is heavily congested in both directions.

Police have advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
car crash forest glen truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weaning process examined at Moura workshop

        premium_icon Weaning process examined at Moura workshop

        News Livestock industry experts to help cattle producers with weaning process at an interactive workshop.

        REVEALED: What are council’s priorities next term?

        premium_icon REVEALED: What are council’s priorities next term?

        News Residents and councillors discuss the burning issues that will be tackled by new...

        ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Qld

        premium_icon ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Qld

        Health Coronavirus Queensland: Brisbane ICU doctor warns of ‘viral tornado’

        Road closures and water over road warnings for Central Queensland

        Road closures and water over road warnings for Central...

        News With lots of rainfall forecast for Central Queensland this weekend, it is also...