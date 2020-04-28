CRIME WRAP: Charleville man charged with serious assault

CRIME: This is what has happened in Charleville over the past fortnight.

A MAN who has seriously assaulted another Charleville man will find himself in court.

On April 19, police received a report of a serious assault of a 33-year-old Charleville man which occurred at a residence in Edward St, Charleville.

Police investigated the assault and subsequently arrested and charged a 20-year-old Charleville man with Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm.

He will appear in the Charleville Magistrates Court on July 27.

On the April 23, police attended an address in Ridge Street, Charleville in relation to the assault of a 28-year-old Charleville man.

Police and Scenes of Crime officers are continuing with this investigation.

Anyone with information can call Charleville Police on 4650 5500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

Charleville Police are reminding the community to ensure that their houses and vehicles are locked and secured and any valuables removed from within vehicles. As has occurred on a number of occasions within the last fortnight - opportunistic theft occurs when valuables are left in unlocked vehicles or dwellings left insecure.

Traffic Enforcement Operation

Charleville Police are continuing with ongoing traffic enforcement operations. Police will be performing traffic enforcement using mobile radar, patrols, speed camera and random breath and drug drive testing as part of an ongoing commitment to reducing road trauma.

As part of the response to the Covid-19 Police are continuing ongoing planning to maintain frontline capability in supporting Queensland Health and the Government.

Charleville Police are assisting with hard border closures with drivers and passengers being turned around where necessary and enforcement of compliance for self-isolation and mass gatherings.

Police are issuing infringement notices for non-compliance and encourage all members of the community to maintain social distancing and not take part in mass gatherings.

Effective from 12.01am on Saturday May 2, 2020 you can leave home for recreation purposes within a 50 kilometre radius.

This is for recreational purposes which is defined as an activity engaged in for pleasure or for mental health benefits and includes:

• Motorcycle riding, jet skiing, boating and other forms of personalised transport

• Driving a motor vehicle including for a learner driver to accumulate hours providing the are supervised by a member of their household

• Shopping at a place permitted to remain open under the updated non-essential business, activity and undertaking Closure Direction (No. 7)

• Having a picnic in a park or public space that remains open under the non - essential business directive.

Importantly though, social distancing must still be practised at all times outside the home and good hygiene must be followed.

The 50 kilometre radius only applies to travelling for recreational purposes as stated.

Covid-19 social distancing rules have not been lifted but remain in place.

Police will issue infringement notices where people are blatantly disregarding the social distancing rules.