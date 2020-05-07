Crim hunts down target for a flogging, then saves his life

A criminal out on parole for just four days hunted down a man he did not know to give him a hiding for a friend. But then he saved the victim’s life.

Jamie Lee Ianna, 41, had been on parole just four days by Christmas eve 2016 when he was recruited by his drug dealer to give his daughter's partner a "slap and tickle".

Ianna - previously convicted of robbing a teenager at a train station while armed with a syringe - agreed to accompany the woman's former partner, who he did not know, to ambush the target in a residential street in Woodridge.

Beenleigh District Court heard Ianna and his accomplice tracked down the victim, who fled upon seeing them.

The court heard Ianna stopped the man as he climbed into his partner's car, and began to belt him with his fists.

However to Ianna's surprise when his accomplice caught up he was wielding a knife and began to stabbing the victim's leg, slicing an artery.

The court heard the shock turn in events led Ianna to intervene on the stabbing, with his own hand being slashed in the process.

"He probably saved this fellow's life," said Ianna's defence.

"(After the initial assault) he did everything right, he did everything morally right."

Ianna stayed with the bleeding man, applying pressure to his wounds, until an ambulance arrived however the court heard Ianna had told the man to claim he injured his leg while jumping over a fence.

Judge Craig Chowdhury said similar botched attacks had lead to death.

"There have been countless murder trials in the Supreme Court... when someone has brought a knife to a fist fight or a gun to a knife fight," he said.

Justice Chowdhury heard that while Ianna's criminal history was more than 12 pages long and had racked up more than $28,000 in fines, he had in recent years improved his life by holding down a job and studying to be a personal trainer.

"This is a difficult case in the sense that while you were a party to the grievous bodily harm... there's really no comparison between your (actions) and that of (the other man)," the judge said.

"You had no beef with (the victim). You only saw the father to score some meth.

"You should have said no.

"And as a result a life was nearly lost.

"There's no question that under ordinary circumstances I would be putting you back in jail for about 12 months.

"I'm taking a punt on Mr Ianna, that he has turned his life around."

Ianna pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and common assault and was sentenced to four years' jail, wholly suspended and was placed on probation for two years.

