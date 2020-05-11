Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SHOCKING: Alleged assault on a Mount Pleasant fast food worker.
SHOCKING: Alleged assault on a Mount Pleasant fast food worker.
Crime

Cranky customer’s bizarre attack in drive-through

Melanie Whiting
11th May 2020 2:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for an angry customer who threw a drink at a McDonald's staff member at Mount Pleasant fast food business.

Mackay officers are investigating the alleged assault at a drive-through of a Mount Pleasant takeaway restaurant.

Police said a staff member was finalising an order with the drive-through customer before the incident occurred at 10.37pm on Saturday, May 9.

"The driver is then alleged to have raised an issue with the food order and demanded a free drink, which wasn't agreed to," a police spokesman said.

"It is further alleged the driver has reacted by throwing a beverage into the face and body of the staff member before driving away."

The driver was described as a man with a skinny face, fair skin, in their late 40s, clean shaven and wearing a work uniform.

The vehicle being driven was described as a blue Hyundai.

The victim was not injured but did have some temporary discomfort to their eyes after the alleged incident.

Anyone with information about the matter should phone police as soon as possible.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

fast food mackay crime mackay crime news mount pleasant
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How parents are making principals’ lives hell

        premium_icon How parents are making principals’ lives hell

        Education A survey conducted before the pandemic reveals the levels of burnout, stress and sleeping problems among Queensland principals – mainly due to parents.

        What rejig means for factional balance of power

        premium_icon What rejig means for factional balance of power

        Politics Labor Left loses some influences in Qld Cabinet reshuffle

        University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        Education Queensland’s largest regional university could be forced to slash a fifth of its...

        Unexpected relief for irrigators in the region

        premium_icon Unexpected relief for irrigators in the region

        Rural Irrigators to be ‘better off’ in 2020-21 thanks to freeze on some water costs.