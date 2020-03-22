Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A recreational fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs
A recreational fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs
Crime

Crab pot pincher gets nipped with $5000 fine

Glen Porteous
22nd Mar 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECREATIONAL fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs.

The man was caught after Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers began investigating reports of people interfering with commercial crab apparatus in March 2019.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said officers intercepted the man's boat on the Mary River and found five mud crabs on board.

"The man admitted they were unlawfully taken from five commercial crab pots. An investigation revealed that commercial crab pots possessed by the man were removed from the Mary River unlawfully," Mr Furner said.

The Maryborough Magistrates Court also ordered the man to pay $560 in restitution to the commercial fisher for the loss of his catch and pots.

crab pots crab pot theft fishing maritime crime maritime fine
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News In this special newsletter, we'll help you catch up with all you need to know about coronavirus from the serious stuff to the ridiculous.

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Seventh Aussie dies as infection spreads

        Health Australia now has 709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths.

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health COVID-19 adviser: travel bans could remain until at least October

        Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        premium_icon Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        Health Education Queensland crackdown as school absences soar