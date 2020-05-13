CR--HOLE: Gympie features in Qld ‘Sh-t town showdown’

Gympie recently found itself vying for an unwanted virtual crown in the "Sh*t town showdown" of Queensland.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

GYMPIE has found itself among the allegedly "sh--test" towns in the state, falling to Ipswich in the third quarter final of the "Sh*t Town Showdown" of Queensland.

Put on by the notorious "Sh*t Towns of Australia" Facebook page for its near 200,000 followers, the showdown saw Gympie pitted against 15 other Queensland towns in a People's Choice vote for the humorous but unwanted - and in Gympie's case utterly undeserved - crown.

The Gold City was deemed "worse" than Cairns in the opening round, fetching 74 per cent of nearly 9000 votes and moving through to face Ipswich.

(Un) fortunately, Ipswich proved far "sh--ter" than Gympie, taking a healthy 71 per cent of about 6800 votes to progress to the final four alongside Logan, Caboolture and likely Mt Isa.

But "Sh-t Towns" wasn't done there, dedicating an entire post to take aim at what it calls "The Queensland cr--hole" on Monday morning.

"Originally named Nashville due to all the incest, Gympie took its current name not from BDSM enthusiasts or cripples as one might assume, but from the world's most horrible plant," the post read, in reference to the Gympie stinger plant.

"The gold rush also marked the only time in history that anyone has ever been excited to visit Gympie. Consequently, Gympie is known as 'the town that saved Queensland', so we have them to thank for maroon-clad meatheads pissed up on XXXX coward punching strangers while yelling 'Queenslander!'"

The page also labelled Gympie a "mecca for meth", referenced the infamous "Helltown" Penthouse article of 1997 and referred to residents as "gympanzees".

It also blasted noteworthy tourist attractions like the Mary Valley Rattler, calling it an "inefficient old tourist train that gives a great view of rubbish tips and car wrecker's yards".

Plenty saw the funny side of the tongue-in-cheek post, but some of the 900+ comments came to Gympie's defence.

"I absolutely love living in Gympie! Great town," Katie James wrote.

"I lived in Gympie for 16 years. It's a beautiful, generous community whose kind, friendly, hard-working residents doesn't (sic) deserve this serve - but then, few targets of (Sh-t Towns of Australia) do, so Gympie is in good company," Anne Skinner said.

The Mary Valley Rattler was a target in the Sh-t Towns of Australia post ragging on Gympie.

It's far from the first time the Gold City has featured on "Sh-t Towns", cracking the national "power rankings" last August after a local GoFundMe page requesting donations for a penis enlargement grabbed the spotlight.

And it would appear no town is safe from the page's wrath, with 10 destinations all over Australia targeted in the "power rankings every week".

The Sh-t Towns page description pledges to "keep you abreast of everywhere sh-t in Australia, and tell you all the best places not to visit or live".

Sh-t Towns of Australia has more than 195,000 Facebook followers, and last year released a book by authors under the names Rick Furphy and Geoff Rissole (not their real names?).

What do you think - is any publicity good publicity? Is this all just a bit of a laugh? Or has Sh-t Towns of Australia overstepped the line between banter and downright damaging insults? Let us know in the comments.