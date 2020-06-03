Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nathan Ramm (right).
Nathan Ramm (right).
Breaking

CQ teacher to be sentenced for child exploitation material

Jack Evans
3rd Jun 2020 10:13 AM | Updated: 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Rockhampton teacher, Nathan Neil Ramm, has had his sentence date set for one count each of distributing and possessing child exploitation material.

Judge Michael Burnett made the decision earlier today.

>> School's 'deep regret' over teacher's charges

Ramm, who will remain on bail until his sentence, did not appear in court this morning.

Ramm's defence said a report from a phychologist was being compiled.

Ramm was arrested and charged after detectives from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at his Allenstown residence on November 2, 2019.

More Stories

child exploitation material charge crime nathan neil rammtmbcourt queensland crime tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1,400 tonnes of concrete to build new Banana Shire bridge

        premium_icon 1,400 tonnes of concrete to build new Banana Shire bridge

        News Work will start this month on the $7.2 million construction of the new Burnett Highway bridge

        Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        premium_icon Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        News Some of the almost 100 people killed on Queensland roads in 2020

        -1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

        premium_icon -1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

        Weather Parts of state wake up to coldest morning of the year so far

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property Families with a combined income of less than $200,000 are winners