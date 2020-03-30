CQ international sports star tests positive for COVID-19

One of Australia’s leading darts players, Mt Morgan’s Kyle Anderson, has tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: AAP Image/Attila Csaszar

DARTS: Central Queensland's international darts star Kyle Anderson has tested positive for COVID-19.

A post on the Facebook page of his management group, The Sportsman Management Company Ltd, reported the diagnosis in the early hours of Monday.

Anderson is understood to be in self-isolation at a farmhouse in Mount Morgan.

"Unfortunately we have just been informed that our own Kyle Anderson has tested positive for the coronavirus," the post read.

Kyle Anderson had been based in the United Kingdom but recently returned to Australia 10 days ago. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

"Kyle travelled back to Australia 10 days ago to be with his family during this pandemic."

Anderson, 32, was based in the UK and had been competing in the Professional Darts Corporation before play was suspended in the wake of COVID-19.

The post went on to say that Anderson's manager Mac Elkin had just had a FaceTime call from Anderson telling him he had tested positive.

"He is in good spirits but is now back in isolation on his own in a farmhouse in Mount Morgan.

"(Wife) Tara and (son) Charles both tested negative and are both back in the family home.

"I will be having regular calls with Kyle so will keep everybody updated.

"It goes without saying that we all wish him a speedy recovery but it also stresses the need to follow the guidelines set out by the government, we need to beat this disease together as one."

The latest COVID-19 case for Central Queensland was announced yesterday, bringing the total for the region to six.