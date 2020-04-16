CQ couple dresses up to enjoy country races from home

SOMETHING DIFFERENT: Karen and Eric Clamp at home in Biloela on Saturday dressed up for the country race meetings. Picture: Contributed

SOMETHING DIFFERENT: Karen and Eric Clamp at home in Biloela on Saturday dressed up for the country race meetings. Picture: Contributed

DESPITE not being able to watch this year’s Easter weekend country race meetings in person, one couple from Biloela decided to get creative and enjoy all the action of the horse races in the comfort of their own home.

Eric and Karen Clamp have been together for seven years and enjoy going to the country race meetings held across Central Queensland.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, making it so crowds can’t attend the popular race days, the couple decided to do something a little different instead.

Eric Clamp at home in Biloela on Saturday dressed up for the country race meetings.

“We like to go to country races more than anything, but because we can’t at the moment, we thought we would do our own race day here at home,” Eric said.

“We decided to dress up, have a few drinks and nibbles and sit down in front of the TV.

“It was a spur of the moment thought the night before. We wanted to do something different.

“Karen took some photos of us to show people what we were doing and that we were still alive and enjoying ourselves in the uncertain world conditions that we face.

“There were a lot of laughs, a few bets, a bit of cheer and a few sorrows. It was a good day.”

Karen helped set the atmosphere by placing some plants around the living room, making sure to block off the kitchen.

She said she had to borrow one of Eric’s shirts to wear as a dress because all of hers were in Yeppoon, where she is primarily based for work as a casual teacher.

“When you are at the races you walk around and meet a lot of people, but it was good being just the two of us,” she said.

Eric, who works as a supervisor at Callide Mine, said the special occasion provided the perfect opportunity to pop open a prestige bottle of scotch the couple had received as a wedding present the year before.

Eric and Karen Clamp have been together for seven years and enjoy going to the country race meetings held across Central Queensland.

“We had a couple of quiet drinks together and really communicated,” he said.

“We enjoyed the races and we enjoyed each other’s company.”

The couple met several of years ago on the online dating app Plenty of Fish.

Since then they have enjoyed many country race meetings together, even winning Fashions on the Field, for Karen, on multiple occasions.

Last year, on May 25, they decided it was time to tie the knot, and what better venue than at Thangool Race Club.

“We had our ceremony just before the buses came in and had our reception at the races,” Karen said.

“We had an area marked off and had nibbles all day,” Eric added.

“It was an absolutely beautiful day. It was something different.”

Camped in the backyard, sitting on their chairs by the fire, Karen said she would recommend everyone have a go at doing something a little different at home.

“Just do what you usually do but change the way you do it,” she said.