PM Scott Morrison at the Brothers Rugby Union last year. Pic Annette Dew
Sport

COVID app key to Olympians training, sport resuming

by Andrew Dawson
29th Apr 2020 12:26 PM
The resumption of Olympians training and community sport resuming appears to rest largely on the take-up of the Federal Government's COVID-19 safe tracing app.

Speaking late this morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison had a blunt message to the nation.

"It is so important we get Australia back to a position where it can be COVID safe across the country, which means we can release the pressure, release some of stress on families and individuals across the country from isolation and ensure they can get back to back to work, get back to school, get back to normal, get back to sport.

"And if you want to see that happen, and I want to see that happen, download the COVID safe app please.''

 

Swim Champion Ariarne Titmus of St Peters Western. Photo Lachie Millard
He said 2.8 million Australians had downloaded the app and he asked "millions and millions and millions more to do the same thing''.

"This is an important protection for a COVID safe Australia.

"I liken it to if you want to go outside in the sunshine, you put sunscreen on.

"This is the same thing.

 

 

"Australians want to return to community sport, a more liberated economy and society, and it is important we get increased numbers of downlands for the COVID safe app.''

In the last five days Quest Newspapers and The Courier-Mail has revealed community rugby union (early July), football (mid-July) and tennis (this weekend with isolation restrictions) were poised for a return.

 

Australian Water Polo League player Gabi Palm at Fortitude Valley Pool last month. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)
But other sports, school sports and potential Olympians for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games were also at the starters gate, awaiting the go ahead from the Federal and state governments to resume - albeit with a form of social isolation restrictions in place.

Mr Morrison, who will chair a significant May 10 cabinet meeting where the easing of more restrictions was expected to be discussed, last week specifically mentioned his wish to soon get potential Olympians back toward a more normal training situation.

He said if Australians down loaded the COVID-19 safe mobile app, then that would accelerate a return to a more normal life.

coronavirus covid-19 covidsafe app olympians olympics 2020 sport sporting life virus restrictions

