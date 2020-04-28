Covid-19 putting a squeeze on the budget

BIG PLANS: Banana Shire ratepayers may see some increases in 2021.

BIG PLANS: Banana Shire ratepayers may see some increases in 2021.

BUSINESSES forced to shut their doors due to Covid-19 guidelines are doing all they can to survive.

Banana Shire Council CEO Tom Upton said that businesses and community groups across the region have expressed to him concerns about grappling the current cost of rates during the pandemic.

Mr Upton said council is continuing to look at strategies in an effort to help businesses remain viable throughout and after the pandemic.

“At the end of the day people have lost three-four weeks of business at the moment and we just have to look and see what the future limitations are before we give people definitive answers,” Mr Upton said.

“We have looked at options but you can’t lower the rates and maintain service levels.

“Council is already in a deficit position so we can't lower rates.

“We are looking at the smallest possible increase in rates, if there is an increase at all next year.”

Mayor Nev Ferrier said that the hospitality sector will still be feeling the pinch months down the track and he suspects additional government funding is on the way.

“It’s the next six months that will be the true test,” Cr Ferrier said.

“It surprised us how many of these businesses have paid already.

“These pubs that pay big rates it's going to be terrible for them.

“You’d think there would be state or federal money coming for those businesses so that’s why we aren’t jumping up and down right now.”

On Wednesday council will meet for it’s first budget workshop, a closed meeting where councillors will look at fees, charges and capital works.

Mr Upton said that an uncertain cash flow position and the opening date of businesses closed by the pandemic will play a big part in how tight the budget will be.

“You don’t know what the impact on cash flow will be at this stage,” Mr Upton said.

“If they start to open up businesses before the end of May then the impact will be not as bad.

“If they are still talking about keeping businesses closed till September then we are in for a world of hurt with some of these small guys.”

Mr Upton said it's likely the budget will be centred on roads, water and sewerage.

Council is also looking at bringing forward some capital purchases forward but at this stage there are no project details.