Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are seen gathered at Surfers Paradise Beach. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Police are seen gathered at Surfers Paradise Beach. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Crime

Covid-19 fines jump by $30k overnight

by Elise Williams
16th Apr 2020 5:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE number of Queenslanders flouting public health directions to stop the spread of COVID-19 has increased significantly overnight, as the past 24 hours have seen police hand out $106,000 in fines - an increase of $30,000 from the day prior.

A total of 80 Queenslanders were charged with breaching the public health directions yesterday compared to the 57 the day prior, taking the state's total to over $2.25 million in issued fines.

There was some good news however, as the number of vehicles intercepted at state borders decreased by over half.

A total of 2545 cars were intercepted at the border in the 24 hours to 12.01am today - compared to 5254 the previous 24 hours.

The number of people flying into the state since the laws were introduced on March 27 totalled 15,710 as a further 489 people flew into the state from other parts of the country in the last 24 hours.

 

 

Six people were denied entry into Queensland.

Police conducted 84 compliance checks on individuals in quarantine and 62 checks on non essential businesses.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks lockdown outbreak pandemic qld restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier refuses to release health advice on schools decision

        premium_icon Premier refuses to release health advice on schools decision

        Education Annastacia Palaszczuk will not release the health advice her Government relied on when making the decision to only open schools for the children of essential workers.

        The big issues sworn in council will tackle this term

        premium_icon The big issues sworn in council will tackle this term

        News Elected councillors sworn into office and immediately put in the hot seat

        CQ couple dress up to enjoy country races from home

        premium_icon CQ couple dress up to enjoy country races from home

        News With COVID-19 restrictions making it so crowds can’t attend race days, the couple...

        Biloela family Federal Court ruling expected in days

        premium_icon Biloela family Federal Court ruling expected in days

        News Decision will help determine whether family can return home.