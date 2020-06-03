Couple with no income bounce back with parlour reopened

INKED UP: Kylie and Mick Large at Addictive Ink 13 are grateful to have the tattoo parlour back up and running after it’s forced closure on March 24.

A BILOELA tattooist is breathing a sigh of relief after resuming the first day back of operations since COVID-19 regulations forced the industry to shutdown.

Mick Large at Addictive Ink 13 welcomed back his clients today for the first time since March 24 when the PM forced the industry to close in line with COVID-19 regulations.

It has been a mad 48 hour scramble for Mr Large and his wife Kylie to get their shop COVID ready after tattooist’s were able to resume services as of midday Monday.

“I was on the phone to friend’s who have tattoo studios and trying to get everything in line and follow what they are doing,” Mr Large said.

“Now I need to work twice as hard to recoup the 13 weeks off work.

“Working for yourself, I viewed it sometimes as a form of long service leave having three months off because you never get to have a break.”

From June 1 under stage two restrictions in Queensland, tattooists can reopen and have up to 20 customers at any one time in their business premises providing they have a COVID Safe Checklist in place.

Now back in business, Mr Large said he is effectively booked out for the entire month with clients eager to finish some sleeves or big pieces on backs and stomachs.

Both Mr and Mrs Large were temporarily out of the job almost simultaneously and had to rely on Federal Government Jobseeker stimulus to pay the bills and feed three hungry kids.

“It was tough for both of us to lose our jobs with no income but we got through it,” Mrs Large said.

“Everyone else is going through the same situation though.

“Mick started today and I start again Friday.”

Now with the parlour back in full swing, Mr Large said the short term goal is about all about recovery and making up the ground and funds that were lost during the lockdown.

“It's getting back to what I love and covering people’s skin up,” Mr Large said.

“This will be the new norm now I think, with all the washing of hands and social distancing.

“Not much has changed for me work wise because what everybody has to do now I have been doing everyday anyway.

“Now it’s up to the client to just do their part to keep us all safe.”

Mr Large pointed out that he and the tattoo industry as a whole were frustrated with the fact that hairdressers and beauty salons were able to continue operating or were reopened earlier, given that all three services involve very similar distancing between staff and clients.

“It was stressful considering we have one of the cleanest businesses there is,” Mr Large said.

“I have TAFE course in cross contamination and other businesses were allowed to remain open.

“It was tough and when hairdressers came back we said well shouldn't we be able to open soon.

“I thought the lockdown would last only a month or so but it stretched on.”