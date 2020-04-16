Menu
A couple has been fined for driving across the border into NSW to supposedly ‘recycle cans’. Picture: Stewart McLean
Crime

Couple fined for interstate recycling trip

by Candace Sutton
16th Apr 2020 12:50 PM

A couple who claimed they drove across the border from Victoria into NSW to "recycle cans" has been fined by police for flouting lockdown rules.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the couple was among 15 people hit with fines in the past 24 hours for ignoring restrictions on movements during coronavirus.

"One was a couple that had driven hundreds and hundreds of kilometres from Victoria into NSW to allegedly recycle cans," he said.

A couple who drove hundreds of kilometres from Victoria to NSW to ‘recycle cans’ has been fined. Picture: Che Chorley
Mr Fuller said most of the tickets his officers issued were to people who had been given "multiple warnings".

He said he was reviewing "all the tickets personally to ensure that NSW Police is using the health orders appropriately".

candace.sutton@news.com.au

