Council to splash $1.3 million on community infrastructure

COMMUNITY FOCUSED: Next Friday the Banana Shire Council will submit a list of proposed projects to allocate $1.3 million of state government funds.

THE Banana Shire Council has been allocated a $1,390,000 share of the state government’s $200 million COVID Works for Queensland program.

Banana Shire Council CEO Tom Upton said that a list of recommended projects will be submitted to councillors this afternoon.

“We haven’t allocated the funds yet but we will know by Monday what the list will be,” Mr Upton said.

“All the projects we’ve recommended are community based infrastructure such as public amenities and other things of that nature.

“The list of projects is spread geographically across the whole shire.”

After receiving the funds yesterday afternoon and with deadline to submit the proposed project list to state government next Friday, Mr Upton said that in this case there just isn’t enough time for community consultation.

“We”ve picked things that are on the budget list and other projects outside the budget but that will be community focused infrastructure.”

Proposed projects must fall under one of the three following categories:

an Essential Services Project, including a water supply, sewerage, waste infrastructure, waste management, stormwater drainage (not associated with a road), energy or communications project

an Economic Development Project, including economic development infrastructure or tourism infrastructure project

a Community Well-Being Project, including an arts and culture; sport and recreation; library/ knowledge centre; or community safety, health or education infrastructure project

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said $150 million to regional councils would see projects delivered that would have long-term economic benefits, including thousands of jobs.

“While Queenslanders are resilient, it has certainly been a difficult time for everyone and this program will provide a huge lift for employment opportunities, local economies, and most importantly community spirit,” she said.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said COVID Works for Queensland was designed to help councils get their communities back on their feet with up to an extra 8000 jobs supported or created across the State.

Regional Development Minister Glenn Butcher said the regional and remote Works for Queensland program had been incredibly successful.

“It has delivered more than 19,000 jobs and counting, and this new funding will give every council a further boost to deliver job-creating infrastructure and maintenance projects,” he said.

“Communities stand to benefit from new assets such as libraries, bikeways and footpaths, caravan parks, sport and recreation facilities and critical water, sewer and waste management infrastructure.”