Council identifies ‘180 year waste storage site’ for possible move

GOLD LAND: The Banana Shire Council is exploring the opportunity to move it’s predominant landfill site from Trap Gully to a new site currently under a mining lease.

Banana Shire Council will explore the possibility of finding a new home for it's predominant landfill facility through a $63,000 study.

In today's meeting, council approved the high level study into swapping out the existing Trap Gully landfill site with a 500 hectare site under Batchfire Resource Operations Boundary Hill east lease.

Council's manager of environment and planning Keith Halford said that calculations suggest that the 500 hectare site would cater for 180 years of waste storage, to replace the Trap Gully site which has a maximum capacity of two years remaining.

"The shire is at a critical point on where we go in the future of our landfill and waste management and ultimately the Trap Gully site will close," Mr Halford said.

"There's 500 hectares we can acquire with a straight swap with our Trap Gully facility and a site in the Boundary Hill East lease.

"Batchfire's waste oil facility is bordering directly above Trap Gully as we speak and they can't go any higher so the only way they can go is out.

"It provides us with the chance for somebody else to close that lease out for us which would be a cost of $15-$20 million."

The report's executive summary outlined that 'While it is possible to construct another cell and extend the life of the Trap Gully site for $5 million it limits the capacity to undertake all activities on site as a result of a reduced operational footprint.'

It's estimated the study will begin in June and take about two months to complete with all councillors planning a visit to the proposed site.

Division 1 councillor John Ramsey and Division 5 councillor Brooke Leo both wanted more clarification on the potential recycling opportunities at the new site.

In response Mr Halford said that there is potential to develop the site into an industrial hub for recycling.

"The advantage is we have airspace in a big hole and our calculations have it as 180 year storage and do we want to use it all, no," Mr Halford said.

"We want to recycle where we can because waste is a resource.

"The beauty of this site is there's a lot of flat ground there and we could develop it into an industrial hub to provide those recycling options we currently don't have."

This study will also form the cornerstone of the council's waste management strategic plan currently being developed.