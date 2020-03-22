CORONAVIRUS: Woorabinda closed to non-essentials

CENTRAL Queensland's indigenous community has restricted access to Woorabinda as of noon today due to the Coronavirus.

A Queensland Police Service Facebook post announced the measured.

The Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council (WASC), on behalf of the Woorabinda Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG), advises that until further notice, due to COVID-19 virus, all non-essential travel into and out of Woorabinda will be Restricted as from noon, Sunday 22 March 2020.

These restrictions apply to both visitors and residents of Woorabinda.

The purpose of the restriction is to protect the community by minimising the possibility of the spread of the virus into Woorabinda.

The LDMG is working with emergency services to set up at entry points to Woorabinda to monitor people entering and leaving the community.

The following people should not travel to Woorabinda:

• All non-essential persons

• Any person who has been diagnosed with or suspected to be infected with Coronavirus;

• Any person who is feeling unwell or has had close contact with someone who is unwell, in the last 14 days;

• Any person who has travelled overseas or has had close contact with someone who has travelled overseas, in the last 14 days.

A public meeting will be held this afternoon at the Woorabinda store at 4pm to update the community on the impact of the travel restrictions.

