BREAKING: Banana Shire to re-open quicker than cities

DINE IN: Cafes, restaurants, pubs and hotels all set to open in a week’s time across Queensland.

DINING in at pubs, clubs and restaurants will soon be back as pandemic restrictions will ease across the state.

This afternoon Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has released Queensland's road map to a COVID-safe recovery allowing more travel, more activities and larger gatherings.

For Outback Queensland and the Banana Shire where there have been no COVID cases, two special concessions have been made:

Dining in at pubs and cafes will be up to 20 for locals only, reflecting the important role these venues play in connecting small outback communities; and

Recreational travel of a radius of up to 500 kilometres reflecting the long distances in the Outback.

From 11.59pm on Friday, May 15,in addition to the above concessions, the following will be allowed:

• Gatherings of a maximum of 10 people together in a public space

• Some beauty therapies and nail salons for up to 10 people at one time

• Reopening of libraries, playground equipment, skate parks and outdoor gyms (a maximum of 10 at one time)

• Wedding guests increased to 10 people and funeral attendance increased to 20 (30 outdoors)

• Open homes and auctions with a maximum of 10 people at one time;

• Reopening public pools and lagoons with a maximum of 10 people at a time or greater numbers with an approved plan

Moura Country Atmosphere Cafe owner Rick Riddell said that while it was exciting to see everything starting to open up again, he was concerned about the possibility of a virus outbreak in the region with eased travel restrictions.

"It will be for ours and other business but is it a double edged sword, things could explode again with it all reopened," Mr Riddell said.

"We haven't been doing too bad, we are still at a loss though.

"At the end the day it was one of those things where if we stayed open we still had people coming through the door.

"It could've been much worse for us."

Tables will need to be separated and a social distance of four square metres per person and per table will need to be in effect, along with the restricted amount of people allowed in the venue.

No bars or gaming in licensed venues.

Banana Shire Mayor Nev Ferrier met with the Queensland Premier via teleconference on Wednesday and he stressed to the Premier that rural and outback pubs needed to be reopened to survive.

"I explained to the PM on Wednesday they're the ones really struggling and that even 10 people in our country pubs is enough to keep it going," Cr Ferrier said.

"Just from our meeting on Wednesday I knew something was coming.

"Today we've been contacted by Outback Tourism and all mayors that I've spoken to in Boulia, Richmond, Mt Isa and Winton are in favour of welcoming the grey nomads back.

The Premier also announced that stage two restrictions will come into effect across Queensland at 11.59pm on June 12 as follows:

• Gatherings at homes with a maximum of 20 visitors

• Dining in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, cafes and RSLs for up to 20 patrons at a time and an option for more with an approved COVID-safe plan

• Holiday travel within your region

The Premier said Stage Three would include reviews of border closures and build to 100 customers for venues giving certainty to business, communities and families to be able to plan ahead.

"All things going well, from June school holidays, Queenslanders will be able to drive and stay at accommodation for the first time since the pandemic hit," the Premier said.

"These are sensible, gradual steps to a safe COVID recovery that reconnects our communities and keeps the economy moving."

Stages Two and Three aim at gradually increasing travel distances and numbers for businesses in time for June school holidays.

These changes come after Prime Minister Scott Morrison today revealed the details of a new road map to reopening Australia post-coronavirus, presenting a three-step route that includes opening up restaurants and cafes soon, then allowing 20-person gatherings before later loosening restrictions to allow 100-person gatherings and interstate travel.

