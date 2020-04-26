PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced some restrictions will be eased this week after Queensland recorded just three new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

The state has recorded 1030 cases of coronavirus in total with 98,000 tests conducted.

One of the new cases in the past 24 hours was locally acquired in north Brisbane with health authorities still attempting to determine the source.

QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with the latest coronavirus update. For rolling coverage watch Sky News Australia on Foxtel or visit www.skynews.com.au. Posted by Courier Mail on Saturday, 25 April 2020

From midnight Friday, the easing of restrictions will allow Queenslanders to go out for recreation provided it is within 50km of their home.

"Following encouraging signs of flattening the curve, some restrictions will be eased in Queensland from next weekend," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Social distancing still applies, but we're giving the green light for some recreational activities and extending the distance you can travel from home."

Activites permitted from Saturday, May 2 include:

- Go for a drive (within 50km of home)

- Ride a motorbike, jetski or boat for recreation

- Have a picnic

- Visit a national park

- Shop for non-essential items

"Outings are limited to members of the same household or an individual and one friend," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"All rules regarding social gatherings and limits on visitors remain in place.

"We will closely watch the numbers of new infections and review the measures after two weeks."

It comes after two new cases yesterday and only 16 in the past week, compared with 54 the previous week.

Originally published as Coronavirus restrictions eased from next weekend