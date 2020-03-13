CORONAVIRUS REACTION: Hear from the toilet paper suppliers

KEEP CALM: Courtney Parker and Michelle Horrocks, from the Biloela Medical Centre Pharmacy, are encouraging the public to not panic buy over the coronavirus.

HEALTH professionals and business owners in Biloela are struggling to keep up with the panic buying of toilet paper and other hygiene products.

With 35 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Queensland, including one in Kingaroy and Rockhampton, Biloela residents have jumped on board the national bandwagon and stockpiled on toilet paper.

Courtney Parker, manager of Biloela Medical Centre Pharmacy, said they were sold out of Quilton toilet paper and she was waiting for back orders to come in.

“We are also getting a lot of questions from the public about hand sanitiser and face masks,” Mrs Parker said.

“Face masks are difficult because they were out of stock before coronavirus hit Australia because of the bushfires.

“Hand sanitiser has gone short with our wholesalers, but it is on back order as well.”

Although puzzled by toilet paper as the ticket item, Mrs Parker did understand why people were stockpiling other goods given symptoms of Covid-19 were similar to a common cold.

“Given that the coronavirus is new it's hard to say you definitely will or won't feel this,” Mrs Parker said.

“It’s important to remember that coronavirus is a proper flu and it will come with the aches, pains and high temperature.

“We are encouraging people not to panic, the supply of medicine is not anticipated to be affected.”

Grocery manager at Drakes Biloela, David Hall said he had never seen anything like this “panic buying” before.

“We have surge buying when things like floods are expected, but in different lines,” Mr Hall said.

“I’ve never seen it on toilet paper to this extent before.

“The sales are much higher than we’d normally expect, it’s easily double.”

SCRAPING BY: David Hall from Drakes Biloela said the panic buying of toilet paper was nothing he had ever seen before.

A two-pack limit on toilet paper has been enforced at Drakes Biloela for a week now with a one-pack-per-customer limit at Woolworths still in effect.

“We are only getting part of our supply that we order from our wholesaler so we are struggling to get stock through their warehouse,” Mr Hall said.

“What we got in on our last load on Tuesday night was gone in a day, which would normally last four days and that was the Australian manufactured brand.”

David McKnee, from Biloela Foodworks, said he was in the same boat as the big supermarkets, with his suppliers limiting the amount of toilet paper per order and as a result, they are sold out of toilet paper.

“There’s a fear factor there that because everything has been cleaned out, the consumer wants to just get their daily needs,” Mr McKnee said.

“The consumer has a fear that in a week’s time they won’t be able to buy anything.

“I think it compounds on itself the panic of it all and we have social media as well to thank for that.”

Mrs Parker highlighted that mortality rates in Australia from Covid-19 are low compared to other countries.

“It’s important to remember if you are showing symptoms you ring the hotline and get yourself tested,” Mrs Parker said.

“At this stage the coronavirus is no more severe than the normal flu that comes every year

“Practice good hygiene and handwashing, follow government guidelines and don't feel the need to stockpile medicines, hand sanitisers or anything else.”

Anyone that thinks they have Covid-19 symptoms should contact 13HEALTH (13 43 25 84).