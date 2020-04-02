Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

QUEENSLAND has been rocked by another coronavirus death with the Health Minister pleading with us all to take restrictions on gatherings more seriously.

An 85-year-old man died in the Toowoomba Hospital overnight after complications due to COVID-19, Steven Miles confirmed.

He was the second man to die in that hospital and the fourth Queenslander to die.

Local cases jumped by 57 overnight, growing to a total of 835 cases.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk issued a final warning to Queenslanders ignoring social distancing rules, saying they could trigger the start of tougher restrictions.

The Sunshine Coast has recorded a spike in coronavirus cases with seven confirmed by Queensland Health taking the region's total to 79.

Meanwhile a resident of a Toowoomba retirement resort has tested positive to coronavirus after returning from a cruise last month.

On the education front, the Queensland Teachers Union says there has been "unprecedented" levels of contact from teachers dealing with impacts of COVID-19. There have been 400 calls a day.

Coronavirus cases have passed 5100 and the national death toll has risen to 23.

Nationally, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has just announced free childcare for children of essential workers.

"If you have a job in this economy then that is an essential job, in my view, in terms of running of the economy and it is important that all of those parents who have children, that they get access to the childcare and those facilities will be there for them in the many months ahead," he said.

Half of the Australian population will get a flu vaccination - and some pharmacies have already run out - as doctors urge everyone to get a jab to free up hospital beds.

Up to 800,000 Australians are still overseas as coronavirus deaths surge and countries lockdown to slow its spread. Meanwhile, a worried mother has shared a heartbreaking photo of her teenage daughter after finishing a shift at Woolworths.

In her furious post, Debara urges people to think about the way they are behaving during the coronavirus crisis."Thank you to all the Freaking A' holes who thinks it's OK to abuse your Woolies staff to the point you break them... daily... multiple times a day... abusing them for things that they do not control... How freaking Un Australian," she said in the post.

And finally desks, cabinets, computer screens, bills, cleaning products and, yes, even toilet paper can be claimed back on tax for the millions of Australians forced to work from home. We've got the low-down on what you're entitled to.

