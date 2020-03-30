Coronavirus QLD: Everything you need to know today

A new COVID-19 hotspot is emerging in Queensland, with a 94 per cent increase in cases in just days. That is compared to a statewide increase of 18 per cent.

Strict quarantine and social distancing rules appear to be dampening the growth of COVID-19 cases in Queensland, but experts say it would be "ridiculous" to start rolling back unprecedented public health restrictions any time soon.



The sister of a Queensland woman who died after becoming infected with COVID-19 on-board the Ruby Princess cruise ship has lashed out at authorities' lack of infection control in preventing the deadly disease spreading.

Queensland parents have been left with heavy hearts after dropping their children off to school this morning, torn between having to be at work and trying to keep their kids and families safe.

And detectives conducted 71 "around the clock" compliance checks at the weekend on Queenslanders who have been ordered to self-quarantine.

Individuals who fail to follow social distancing and health guidelines can be fined $1334.50 on the spot, while businesses face $6672.50 fines.

Australia is being smashed by multiple strains of the deadly coronavirus as scientists desperately try to track the spread of the disease across the globe.

A map created by scientists in the US shows that at least eight strains of the coronavirus are making their way around the globe, creating a trail of death and disease that scientists are tracking by their genetic footprints.

Meanwhile more than a hundred Australians stranded aboard a coronavirus-riddled cruise ship are in fear for their lives and desperate for help as their ship has been repeatedly denied docking rights for more than a week.

Four passengers have died aboard the Holland America Line Zaandam ship, which has been blocked from docking in a number of South American countries.

And as the government's stimulus payments kick in, around 6.5 million Australians will be $750 richer from tomorrow. But if you missed out on the stimulus payments, here's why.

EDITORS PICKS

Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

Medicare rebates for telehealth: How to book a virtual consult

Elderly using tech to temper self-isolation