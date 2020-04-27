Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEARLY GONE: Of the 37 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the West Moreton Region, only two remain active. Photo: File
NEARLY GONE: Of the 37 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the West Moreton Region, only two remain active. Photo: File
Health

Coronavirus nearly gone from West Moreton region

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER nine coronavirus patients in the West Moreton have recovered from the illness during the weekend.

The former patients join 26 others in the region who had already recovered, after being diagnosed with the virus during March.

From the 37 confirmed cases in the region, only two patients remain infected with the virus -neither of whom are from the Lockyer Valley or Somerset regions.

On Saturday, Queensland Health reported three patients were still infected in the entire region and on Sunday the number decreased to two.

READ MORE: NEW DETAILS: Update on Lockyer, Somerset virus patients

READ MORE: DECLINE: Number of coronavirus cases continues to fall

Throughout Queensland, six new patients were diagnosed across Saturday and Sunday, raising the state's total to 1,030.

Only 98 patients are sick with the virus as 926 have recovered and no longer test positive.

No new cases have been detected in the West Moreton region since April 1.

Queensland Health said in a statement, though most of the state's patients had only experienced mild symptoms, 18 of the 98 remaining patients were in hospital, six of whom were presently in intensive care.

coronavirus covid-19 lockyer valley region somerset region west moreton health
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive fuel in your CQ town

        premium_icon REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive fuel in your CQ town

        Motoring Find out where drivers are getting overcharged and where you can pick up a bargain

        Free courses assist people facing unemployment from COVID-19

        premium_icon Free courses assist people facing unemployment from COVID-19

        News Add to your knowledge, learn up-to-date techniques or reskill in a new industry...

        Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        premium_icon Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        Property Queensland’s new rental laws to deal with COVID-19 impacts explained

        Huge boost for region’s roads

        premium_icon Huge boost for region’s roads

        News Banana Shire must decide on its priority road projects after receiving $600,000 for...