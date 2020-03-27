CORONAVIRUS: How will the pupil free days work?

TAKE CARE: Parents are being reassured that no new curriculum will be taught at pupil free week next week.

PARENTS are being urged to keep their kids home from school now more than ever across Queensland following the announcement of five pupil free days next week.

Students of parents that are ‘essential workers’ and can’t stay at home with their kids will still be sending them to school.

Redeemer Lutheran College principal Sandra Wass said that pupil free week will be an opportunity for teachers to prepare to deliver lessons to students over the coming weeks on a remote or online platform.

“We can’t teach any ne curriculum to students that are in class next week, it’s unfair on those who can’t make it,” Mrs Wass said.

“We will be collapsing classes and indications at this stage are that there will be about 20 students in a P-3 class and 4-6 class.

“The teachers as well as teacher aides will take turns in supervising the classes, given other teachers time to prepare their online lessons.”

Catholic Education – Diocese of Rockhampton, Director Leesa Jeffcoat said Catholic schools, including St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, had been planning for the possibility of implementing learning from home options and were ready to support students in a variety of learning environments commencing in Term 2.

“If health or government authorities advise that schools need to remain closed after the holidays these extra student-free days in the lead up to the Easter vacation, would further assist in supporting schools to be well prepared to implement other forms of teaching and learning taking account of a range of factors such as the age of students, access to technology and the capacity of digital networks, ”Miss Jeffcoat said.

“As the Premier announced yesterday morning, the precise arrangements for Week 1 of Term 2 will be advised closer to that time and will be guided by the advice of health authorities.

“Consistent with the Premier and Prime Minister’s recent announcements about the need to provide appropriate social distancing at schools, we anticipate that parents who can support learning at home will likely be asked to keep their children at home from Week 1 of Term 2.”

Mrs Wass also said she is confident that the majority of parents will keep their students home from school if they can in light of the growing cases of Covid-19.

“For those parents who were worried about not having their students at school because they were worried about them missing curriculum, I think it makes that picture clearer for them,” Mrs Wass said.

“If you can stay at home with them, that is the underlying message with stage three Covid-19 bans being talked about.”