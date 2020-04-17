Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Coronavirus death toll rises to 64

by STAFF WRITERS, Mercury
17th Apr 2020 2:37 PM

A SEVENTH Tasmanian has died from coronavirus.

The 72-year-old man died this morning at the Mersey Community Hospital at Latrobe, Premier Peter Gutwein said.

"On behalf of the Government, I extend my deepest condolences to the man's family, friends and loved ones,'' he said.

"This is another sad reminder that this disease takes lives, and we must do everything we can to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"I again ask Tasmanians to work with us, do the right thing, stay home and save lives."

It is the sixth death from coronavirus on the North-West Coast, where an outbreak of the virus has occurred in recent weeks.

More than 6500 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Australia, with 2926 in New South Wales, 1302 in Victoria, 1007 in Queensland, 433 in South Australia, 535 in Western Australia, 180 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus death toll editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST OF FLIGHTS: New domestic flight network revealed

        premium_icon FULL LIST OF FLIGHTS: New domestic flight network revealed

        Travel The Federal Government has announced funding for a domestic flight network to ensure essential workers stay connected with key destinations.

        Banana Shire hospitals prepared for virus outbreak

        premium_icon Banana Shire hospitals prepared for virus outbreak

        News Central Queensland Health has implemented strategies to tackle coronavirus cases

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Health Coronavirus, COVID-19: Queensland records five new cases overnight

        Shock figure facing hospitals even before pandemic

        premium_icon Shock figure facing hospitals even before pandemic

        Health Qld emergency departments under pressure before coronavirus pandemic