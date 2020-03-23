CORONAVIRUS: Businesses adapt under Covid-19 bans

KEEP ROLLING: Jamie and Liz Matheson at the Biloela Hotel are adopting a revised takeaway menu to accompany their drive-through bottle shop service.

BILOELA businesses are scrambling to adjust their business models as Covid-19 bans tighten.

To slow coronavirus spread, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday night the closure of licensed clubs, hotels, and pubs from midday today, and restaurants and cafes will be restricted to providing takeaway service.

Mark Di Ruggiero from Oasis bar & Cafe Biloela is currently sorting through what will be on his takeaway menu and how he and his team will adjust to the massive operational change.

“It’s been slow enough with the fires and droughts and now this,” Mr Di Ruggiero said.

“The beginning of the year hasn’t been the best compared to last year and with this it is all a kick in the guts for small business.

“I’m going to reassess by the end of the week and if needs be I will have to shut and hope I will be able to reopen.”

Mr Di Ruggiero hopes that people will continue to support cafes and restaurants in the area to continue to adjust to a delivery and takeaway business model.

“We aren’t a takeaway but we have to adapt and to do that pick some meals we can get out and sell quickly,” Mr Di Ruggiero said.

“We have to look at whatever we can to survive.”

Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce president Steve Bates from Steve’s Barber Shop said he had very real fears for businesses within the Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce to pay rent and wages with the Covid-19 bans.

TICKING OVER: Biloela barber Steve Bates is fearful for a number of local businesses who may be pushed to brink under the Covid-19 bans.

“I’m on par with my rent now but if nobody comes in for a haircut I will fall behind really quickly like everybody else will,” Mr Bates said.

“It’s going to take understanding from government bodies and for taxation purposes there’s going to be relief to business owners and that’s gonna cost the country a lot of money.

“A greater support from all levels of government and landlords will see us get through from a business perspective.”

Biloela Hotel owner and operator Jamie Matheson will launch, today or tomorrow, a revised takeaway menu to complement the drive through bottle shop service that will remain open.

“It is tough times and a lot of people will be up against it,” Mr Matheson said.

“This is the time to support locals and the community to come together to support each other and our health and safety.”

Mr Matheson said tacos, burgers and even a chicken party would be some of the items to feature on the takeaway as well as the addition of a few ‘comfort foods’.

Sadly though, Mr Matheson admitted he had to let go all his casual staff for operational reasons in a bid to keep up with the expenses like rent.

“We love our staff and we have worked for a position for them moving forward to get them back,” Mr Matheson said.

“The drive through one shop takeaway option, it is a point of difference to the rest of the town and I think it’s a good product.

“With that new menu coming out we are aware people will be price sensitive.

“Our pricing and our margins will be very small so it is focused on the community.”

Mr Bates urged residents to continue spinning the social wheel by continuing to support business where they could and engage in some forgotten or traditional pass times.

“For a lot of people, having cafes and pubs as takeaway may seem like too much of an inconvenience to buy coffee and that stops the wheel from turning,” Mr Bates said.

“We have to keep the social wheel turning to a certain extent.

“If we can’t go to a gym, a hotel or restaurant we have to find other things we can do.”