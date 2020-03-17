CORONAVIRUS: Biloela medical centre taking no chances

CLEAN SHEET: Dr Richard Tan from the Biloela Medical Centre said the COVID-19 outbreak will continue to develop for the next three-four months.

BILOELA Medical Centre are triaging potential patients over the phone as it manages the growing community concern about avoiding an outbreak of COIVD-19 in Biloela.

It comes as doctors revealed workers from the mining sector were making the majority of inquiries.

Patients who have COVID-19 symptoms are being urged to call ahead so the centre can either organise a test or refer them to the hospital emergency department.

Dr Richard Tan from the Biloela Medical Centre said that staff are triaging over the phone for people ringing up for appointments and that have symptoms of COVID-19.

“Anybody that has gotten in contact with someone that has travelled overseas, travelled themselves or they present themselves with symptoms we try to get them out of the surgery,” Dr Tan explained.

“If they want to be treated straight away they need to go to the emergency department.

“Anyone who has symptoms who wants to be tested need to wait outside, we give them a laboratory form, a mask and we get Sullivan Nicholas Pathology to test them.

“Phone ahead with symptoms, we don’t want unexpected people through the door.”

Dr Tan reinforced the Australian Government guidelines that all residents who have returned from anywhere overseas are now required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Dr Tan also said workers from the mining sector were making the most inquiries regarding any potential symptoms with COVID-19.

“The tests can’t be done straight away locally, we have the patient referred through the emergency department or Sullivan Nicholas Pathology and it can take anywhere from up to 48-72 hours to get a result,” Dr Tan said.

“In the major centres they have stand-alone testing and the turnaround in the same day.

“If you return a positive test result we ring public health immediately.”

With symptoms similar to that of the common cold, Dr Tan said anybody with a sniffle shouldn’t panic too much with no reported cases of COVID-19 yet in the Banana Shire.

“For us here we don’t have a lot of travellers and we do have overseas workers but they’ve mostly been based here since the virus took off,” Dr Tan said.

“We will get a case eventually because there’s that many people coming home from overseas,” he said.

“This is going to go on and on for at least 3-4 months, maybe even until the end of the year.

“We don’t have anything to panic over at this stage, until we get one case and some people have natural immunity and won’t get it.”

If you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19 and want more information call 13 HEALTH on (13 43 25 84).