CORONAVIRUS BAN: How Banana Shire events will be impacted

ORGANISERS across the Banana Shire are actively assessing whether events will go ahead in the coming weeks.

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced non-essential events of more than 500 people are now advised against, as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads throughout the country.

High tea

The Biloela Rotary Club's High Tea on March 28 has been postponed until further notice according to member Helen Fitzgerald.

"We have postponed our High Tea event until the craziness of this virus has dissipated," Mrs Fitzgerald said.

"In the meantime though, Rotary Biloela's project to assist local families in the Banana Shire effected by the drought is continuing despite postponing our High Tea event.

"Assistance will be in the form of vouchers from local businesses (of their choosing) so that rotary are also supporting our local community businesses."

Taroom Show

Del Croft from the Taroom Show society said that a decision on that event would likely be made in the next week or two as to when or if the town's show will go ahead in 2020.

The show society's committee have released the following statement.

"At this stage we hope to be able to hold the show as planned but will reassess as further announcements are made by the government departments and Qld Ag Shows."

Moura Muddy Water Family Fishing Classic

Zelma Lewis from the Moura Fishstocking Group said the Moura Muddy Water Family Fishing Classic will be postponed to later in the year.

"We will see how the coronavirus situation plays out in the coming months," Mrs Lewis said.

"We get up to 450 nominations and up towards 1000 people attending this event annually.

"We decided that it was best for the health and safety of everyone to make this decision."

Baralaba Festival

Jan Bidgood from the Spirit of Baralaba Festival Committee said that she has had to cancel the inaugural 'Music on the Dawson' festival for 2020.

"The safety of our residents, patrons and artists who were supporting our Muster are forefront in our minds so we feel this is the only option," Mrs Bidgood said.

More to come

The Central Telegraph is yet to hear back regarding the plans for the Callide Valley Show (May 15-16) and Baralaba Show. (May 9)