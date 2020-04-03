Coronavirus Queensland: All you need to know today

Queensland health care workers have been vilified and threatened while wearing their uniforms out in public, Health Minister Steven Miles says.

Mr Miles called out the shocking behaviour after visiting staff at the Mackay Base Hospital.

"I want to call on every Queenslander, if you see someone out and about in a Queensland Health uniform, they're our heroes, they are people who go to work everyday to take care of us.

"So thank them - don't yell at them."

Overnight there were 39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Queensland, bringing the state total to 873.

Nationally, there have now been 26 deaths.

On the Sunshine Coast, staff members at Meridan State College are in self-quarantine as a precaution after a "person associated with the school" tested positive to coronavirus yesterday.

In Toowoomba, Des Williams has been remembered by his family as a "loving, caring gentle giant of a man".

The 85-year-old died in the Toowoomba Hospital after contracting COVID-19 on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

His wife Bev Williams was also on the ship, their 11th cruise together in their 23 years of marriage.

In Gatton, a family of five have had their world turned upside down when a nearby motel went out of business.

Single mum Kelly Church and her two eldest children, aged 18 and 21, all worked at the motel, and when coronavirus caused business to grind to a halt, the family lost most of its income.

Meanwhile, NSW has recorded its 11th death as investigations into the link between coronavirus and cruise ships escalate.

Seven of the eight cruise ships off the NSW coast will depart in the next few days, with just the fate of the Ruby Princess left in limbo.

Earlier, the NSW Premier defended the state's handling of the Ruby Princess cruise liner, saying the ship's staff may have lied to local authorities.

Long queues of traffic have formed on the southern Gold Coast after tough new border closures came into force overnight.

Vehicles are banked back about two kilometres across the border after police established a checkpoint on Griffith St between Coolangatta and Tweed Heads.

More than a dozen Coolangatta backstreets leading into Tweed Heads have been completely closed.

All vehicles with NSW plates are being stopped at the Griffith St checkpoint.

