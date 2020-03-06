Conversations and yarns that could save lives

CONVERSATIONS AND YARNS: Mental health workshops will be held in Eidsvold and Biggenden to help start important conversations. Picture: Andrew Lee

UNDERSTANDING how you can help with early suicide prevention can make a huge difference in someone's life.

An opportunity has become available to community pharmacy staff and the general public in the form of training sessions called Conversations for Life and Stronger Smarter Yarns for Life.

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia has received funding from the Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network (PHN).

The integrated training sessions aim to promote important community connections in the North Burnett.

Eidsvold and Biggenden will hold two workshops in an effort to educate locals in aiding mental health.

State president Trent Twomey said this initiative provided an integrated training approach to connect pharmacy staff and members of the public.

"With more than 3000 people in Australia dying each year due to suicide and 80,000 - 90,000 people attempting suicide in Australia each year, it is critical pharmacy staff and the community are confident in engaging in conversations with people at risk for early intervention," Mr Twomey said

Conversations for Life is a half-day workshop, teaching people how to be more willing and able to have early conversations with those who are becoming overwhelmed.

Eidsvold workshops will be held at the Eidsvold Community Hall on March 3, from 4-8.30pm.

Biggenden workshops will be held at the Grand Hotel on March 10, from 4-8.30pm.

Yarns for Life's primary aim is to help gain knowledge, skills and confidence to have yarns with indigenous people showing signs of distress.

Eidsvold session will be held on March 4 at the community hall, from 9am-4pm.

Biggenden session will be held on March 11 at the Grand, from 9am-4pm.

Register at www.guild.org. au/qldsuicideprevention.