Confirmed coronavirus patient on Jetstar flight to Ballina

A PERSON who was on a Jetstar flight into Ballina has tested positive to coronavirus, NSW Health has confirmed.

NSW Health is alerting passengers who were close contacts on the flight to monitor for symptoms.

The flight was Jetstar flight JQ456 from Sydney to Ballina, arriving March 12. Close contacts were in rows 5-9.

If you become unwell, contact you GP, but call ahead first, or call healthdirect on 1800 022 222, or visit a NSW Health COVID-19 / Flu assessment clinic.

Flight details of other confirmed cases​:

Qantas flight QF2039 from Dubbo to Sydney, arriving 10 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 1-4

Rex Airways flight XL852 from Sydney to Dubbo, arriving 10 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 1-4

Cathay Pacific flight CX101 from Hong Kong to Sydney, arriving on 12 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 33 - 42

Qantas flight QF12 from Los Angeles to Sydney, arriving 13 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 33-36

Jetstar flight JQ224 from Queenstown to Sydney, arriving 13 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 1-3

Etihad flight EY454 from Abu Dhabi to Sydney, arriving 14 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 79 - 83

Cebu Pacific flight 5J39 from Manila to Sydney, arriving on 15 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 49 - 53

Qantas flight QF74 from San Francisco to Sydney, arriving 15 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 40 - 44

Philippines Airlines flight PR211 from Melbourne to Sydney, arriving 15 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 2-5

Jetstar flight JQ461 from Ballina to Sydney, arriving 15 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 5-9

Virgin Australia flight VA815 from Melbourne to Sydney, arriving 16 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 1 - 4

Qantas flight QF12 from Los Angeles to Sydney, arriving 16 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 11 - 15

Etihad flight EY450 from Abu Dhabi to Sydney, arriving 16 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 18 - 22

Virgin Australia flight VA24 from Los Angeles to Melbourne, arriving 16 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 29-33

Scoot Airways flight TR12 from Singapore to Sydney, arriving 16 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 7-11.

A full list of flight details can be found here: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus-flights.aspx

NSW Health COVID-19 / Flu assessment clinics are up and running across the state however, these clinics are for those most at risk with respiratory symptoms or fever, those returning from overseas or in contact with a COVID-19 case, or people like health workers. People without symptoms do not need to be tested.