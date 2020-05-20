Menu
A concreter is accused of having 4.4g of methamphetamine in his possession.
Crime

Concreter allegedly found with 4.4g of meth

Felicity Ripper
19th May 2020 5:00 PM
A MAGISTRATE told a concreter he was lucky to be getting bail after he was allegedly found with 4.4g of methamphetamine.

Crown prosecutor Rebecca Lambert alleged Trent John Douglas, 41, was found with the "significant amount" of methamphetamine along with testosterone, $875 in cash and 66 tablets.

Mr Douglas was arrested on Monday in Caloundra and spent the night in the watch house.

Sen Constable Lambert opposed bail being granted on five charges against his name, including unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

"The defendant's history is indicative of a person who has been involved long term in drug offending," she said.

The court heard Mr Douglas was on parole at the time of the alleged offences, having been sentenced in a Supreme Court in October last year.

Defence lawyer Rijald Hadzalic said his client wanted to get help for a drug addiction and could be granted bail to live at his parent's Coolum Beach home.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said Mr Douglas was lucky to be granted bail with the conditions of a curfew and reporting duties.

He will appear in court again on August 7.

alleged drug offences coolum beach court methamphetamine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

