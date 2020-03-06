Menu
Bats were used as the prototype. Picture: @penda_china via Instagram
Health

Company invents bubble suit that kills coronavirus

by Phoebe Loomes
3rd Mar 2020 11:20 AM

A Chinese architecture company claims to have invented a suit capable of protecting you from coronavirus.

Beijing design firm Penda China announced on social media the concept for an advanced wearable-tech suit following "bionic design principles" in February. The company and its founder Dayong Sun believe the suit, designed with isolating wings inspired by the shape of a bat's body, can protect the wearer from contracting the virus.

The designers have also gone a step further suggested the suit, fitted with sterilising heating technology, might be capable of killing the virus.

 

Bats inspired the suit’s design. Picture: @penda_china via Instagram
Penda China's wearable protective suit. Picture: @penda_china via Instagram
Designs for the suit. Picture: @penda_china via Instagram
"As an architect, I have designed a wearable space device that can effectively isolate us outdoors to ensure safety," Penda China said on Instagram.

"The ultraviolet radiation network on the surface of the device can heat up to sterilise the surrounding environment, turning contact a way to kill, rather than spread, the virus."

The suit, called Be A Batman, consists of a backpack with a lightweight carbon-fibre skeleton frame, according to a report from Fast Company. A PVC film wraps around the frame, which encases the wearer in a protective bubble, like the wings of a sleeping bat.

The company said the wearer can fold up and remove the suit "automatically when we need to contact with the outside world".

The suit is not air tight but works on principles of epidemic response, similar to some types of hazmat suits, which mostly protect the front of the wearer's body.

 

The suit is not air tight. Picture: @penda_china via Instagram
More than 89,000 people have now been infected with the coronavirus around the world, as it spreads to more countries around the globe. Every continent has recorded an infection except Antarctica, and the total number of people killed by the virus has now reached more than 3000.

Global health officials sought to reassure the public that the virus remains a manageable threat.

"Containment is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

- With wires

