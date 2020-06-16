Community support will keep club alive

PUSH ON: In an effort to remain afloat through COVID-19 and in the future, the Biloela Bowls Club wil resume trade this Thursday.

DESPERATE times call for desperate measures and for the Biloela Bowls Club, now is the time to pull out all the stops.

The club will reopen its doors this Thursday (June 18) to the community, able to fit 20 people across four zones of the club at this stage.

Club management committee chairman Sam Lunck said the decision to push the reopening forward under stage two had to happen to try and ensure the club survived.

"If we don't start trading soon we won't be able to reopen our doors due to COVID-19," Mrs Lunck said.

"With the COVID regulation changes, it has eased up some restrictions and so it's made it easier for us to get people in the doors.

"If we don't get support we will close the doors, we are in financial trouble because of COVID and years gone by.

"We really need the support from the members and the community."

Mrs Lunck said the club had fielded a lot of requests from members to reopen so the plan was to open for a few hours Thursday-Saturdays for the first month on a trial basis.

"The Great Western Hotel has just gone bust so if a big place like that can, there's not much hope for us little places," Mrs Lunck said.

"It's very important to reopen, we have a lot of older active members that like to bowl so it gives them a change to get back out stay active.

"It gives them a place to come and enjoy the club and support the club.

"We've had to make some huge decisions that have not always gone our way but we can only do what we can."

Mrs Lunck said after more restrictions eased, hopefully the club could reopen for more hours.

From now though, the club will be closed on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday indefinitely.