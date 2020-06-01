Community group rallying to support most at risk

BUSY HANDS: Lawgi's Chanelle Denning is looking for more members of the community to join her knitting group to help the homeless and vulnerable.

WITH the cool winter change already upon us, a small community group is hoping to help vulnerable people in a big way.

Lawgi resident Chanelle Denning has pieced together the Facebook group, Knitting for the Homeless and vulnerable, an initiative to craft winter clothes and items for those fallen upon hard times in the region.

After being stood down from her role as a motel housekeeper at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs Denning did not let her hands turn idle and immediately sought to involve and assist the community however she could.

She officially created the Facebook group which has six members on May 30.

“At the moment everyone is going through a hard time, people have lost their jobs and the elderly are feeling disconnected from family members,” Mrs Denning said.

“When I lost my job I was like a lot of other people, stressed out and not sure what was going to happen.

“I sat down and started knitting and that’s when the idea came to me.

“The goal is to get the older and younger members of the community together so we can make friends, help each other and feel more connected.”

Biloela Vinnies are also back in business and ready to lend a hand in the cooler months.

Executive Officer with the St Vincent de Paul Society Rockhampton Diocese Tanya Doherty said that the Biloela store has been trading well since it reopened after its temporary COVID-19 forced closure.

“We are just after donations of blankets and warm clothes if people can assist,” Mrs Doherty said.

“Also we are desperate for volunteers.

“If anyone is feeling they are sick of isolation and want to get out and have fun and meet people, it really is a wonderful and rewarding position to get into.”

Gloves, scarfs and beanies are some of the winter items Mrs Denning said the group can make and she is currently in discussions with a support centre in the region with the hope that they can help transport the goods across the region to those that need it.

“As these restrictions ease we’d like to get out into the community more so we can be a base that people can come up to us and say we need some help can you make this for us,” Mrs Denning said.

“Just from walking around the community and talking to people and those that came through work, it’s being able to pick up that there are some people who are struggling and needed help before COVID-19 hit.

“This group can be for people that sew, crochet or have no ability whatsoever, we can teach you

“In the meantime if we know of families that need help we are making items for them.”

Jump onto the Facebook group, Knitting for the Homeless and vulnerable to get on board with Mrs Denning.