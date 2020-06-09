Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3.30am.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3.30am.
News

Community centre shed destroyed by fire

by Emily Halloran
9th Jun 2020 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SHED at a Gold Coast community centre has been destroyed after a fire broke out early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Ormeau Community Centre on Cuthbert Road in Ormeau shortly after 3.30am

It's understood the blaze started in a stand-alone shed at the back of the centre.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said when firefighters arrived the 3m by 5m storage shed was well engulfed by flames.

No one was present at the scene when emergency services arrived.

The blaze was under control by 3.55am and was extinguished just after 4am.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Queensland Police are investigating.

community centre fire ormeau

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stressed teachers brace for tough term

        premium_icon Stressed teachers brace for tough term

        Education Term 3 is already a struggle but Queensland teachers say they are bracing for a tougher time than usual this year following the COVID-19 lockdown.

        Poverty to hit ‘levels not seen’

        premium_icon Poverty to hit ‘levels not seen’

        News Queensland faces wave of poverty worse than other states

        Labor voters back Jackie Trad axing

        premium_icon Labor voters back Jackie Trad axing

        Politics Labor voters back decision to axe Jackie Trad

        REVEALED: Major change to 2020 Thangool Cup

        premium_icon REVEALED: Major change to 2020 Thangool Cup

        News The date for this year’s Thangool Cup Day is almost set to change due to COVID-19...