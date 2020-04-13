Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
1970s : Graeme Garden, Tim Brooke-Taylor and Bill Oddie as comedy trio
1970s : Graeme Garden, Tim Brooke-Taylor and Bill Oddie as comedy trio "The Goodies". comedians tv series actor
Celebrity

Comedy legend dies from virus

by Megan Palin
13th Apr 2020 5:10 AM

A comedian best known for his role in TV comedy The Goodies has died after contracting  coronavirus as global infections pass 1.7 million

UK Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor, best known as part of 1970s comic trio The Goodies alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, died on Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife, Christine.

The US death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy's as the highest in the world at about 20,000. Globally more than 100,000 have died.

The death rate - that is, the number of dead relative to the population - is still far higher in Italy than in the US.

Worldwide, the true numbers of dead and infected are believed to be much higher because of testing shortages, different counting practices and concealment by some governments.

About 1,765,000 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across 185 countries and more than 108,000 people have died.

Originally published as Comedy legend dies from virus

More Stories

celebrity coronavirus death entertainment the goodies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining giant launches games night for CQ communities

        premium_icon Mining giant launches games night for CQ communities

        News Test your general knowledge and be in with a chance to win a $250 local spend voucher each week.

        CQ man releases welfare-focused beef cattle standards

        premium_icon CQ man releases welfare-focused beef cattle standards

        News Alisdair Robertson recently released the first version of his company’s beef cattle...

        Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        premium_icon Family ‘gutted’ over virus restrictions in maternity unit

        Health A first-time mum was forced to choose between her partner or mother for support in...

        Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        premium_icon Call to support 11,200 CQ casual workers in crisis

        News Many casual workers are set to miss out on JobKeeper payments.