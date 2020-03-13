Colourful crim stands out on CCTV

AFTER spending up on a stolen bank card, fraudster Zenith Bonner was tracked by police, in part thanks to his colourful taste in clothing.

CCTV cameras in three different stores recorded a man wearing the same pink cap and colourful clothes with yellow sneakers in his hour-long crime spree.

An Ipswich court heard Bonner racked up hundreds of dollars in transactions.

Zenith Douglas Bonner, 36, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing three frauds on September 23, 2019; and receiving a stolen bank card.

A charge of entering a dwelling to steal was withdrawn due to lack of evidence.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Courtney Boss said police received a complaint about a break-in, in which the victim said her handbag with mobile phone, keys, and bank cards was stolen.

A check revealed the stolen card had been used in four transactions at three stores from 3-4am.

The stores were Freedom Fuels at Ebbw Vale, 7-Eleven Silkstone, and BP at Eastern Heights.

Sgt Boss said police went to the stores where the card had been used.

On each occasion CCTV recorded a male wearing a pink Everlast baseball cap, a long sleeve Adidas jumper with white pockets, yellow and black sneakers, and blue coloured trousers.

There was facial hair and a small injury or tattoo on the left hand.

The court heard police were promptly able to identify the offender as Bonner.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Bonner did not know the female who got the card in the burglary offence, and that person had used it twice.

"He had no idea until he asked her to buy him cigarettes and she got angry," Mr Hoskin said.

"She told him it was not her card so he went out and used it."

Mr Hoskin said Bonner was paying off a mortgage on his home at Bundamba, was a father and previously worked as a youth worker and painter.

"He instructs he no longer has problems with substance abuse," he said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined Bonner $700.

The fine was referred to SPER to work out a payment plan.