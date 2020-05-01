Collective will re-open with new name, vision

NEW TEAM: Kariboe Kreations will go under a new management team when fully opened.

ANEW name and management group will lead Kariboe St Collective when it reopens at the end of May, dependent on the continued easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Management committee member Natalie Stanley said the collective would begin trading under the name Little Market Co and five or six members would take over management roles, replacing those who were moving on to other ventures.

She said the closing of the shop because of COVID-19 restrictions timed well with the changeover.

The collective is comprised of 40 traders selling from the one shop.

“We have five or six new traders and about the same number are leaving,” she said.

“Some are only small and have one shelf and some are a bit larger.”

Among the new traders moving into the collective is a handmade children’s and adult’s clothing label, Birdie and Lace.

Rustic signs and artisan paints, vintage records formerly sold through the markets and new styles of earrings will also join the items for sale.

The shop would be revamped with more of a market feel, Ms Stanley said.

After three years as a trader and working in the shop Ms Stanley is excited to be joining the management team.

“Working with a team it’s going to be a very shared responsibility,” she said.

“It’s a good way to run a business and not have to pay all the overheads.

“We’ve been able to collectively work together. It’s a good environment and we try not to have things that are too similar.”

During the closure traders have chosen to sell their wares online, through Facebook or just ceased to operate.

Keep an eye out for Little Market Co opening soon at 1/50 Kariboe St, Biloela.